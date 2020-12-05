Longtime head coach of Atchison County Community High School girls basketball Mike Eckert gave the reins of the program to his son Austin this offseason.
Austin Eckert has been an assistant for the past three seasons in the program under his father and has basically been a co-head coach during that time.
“I learned how to organize a program from summer to season and handle the day to day operations as a head coach,” Austin Eckert said. “We have worked in tandem the past three seasons especially and have worked more as co-coaches which has been really special.”
Mike Eckert said he is confident the time is right for his son to make the jump to the head coaching position.
“He’s got a great mind and played a lot of basketball,” Mike Eckert said. “I just thought he was ready to be a head coach and I’m here to help him out.”
The Tigers enter the season with valuable experience from last season where a team made mostly of freshmen went 11-11 and won a playoff game.
“Playing a bunch of freshman and other girls who had zero varsity experience and winning the games last year was a huge positive,” Austin Eckert said. “This year we need to use those experiences and build on the success we did have and we look forward to having a much more successful season for sure.”
Sophomore Addison Schletzbaum was a standout on the team and the Northeast Kansas League throughout last season.
She said the team expects to be competing at the top of the league all through this season.
“Our goal as a team is to be top of the league,” Schletzbaum said. “I think that all the girls have put in a tremendous amount of work all summer and we’ll have all the right pieces to put together a really good team.”
Schletzbaum said she is ready to take a leading role on the team even as just a young sophomore.
“I just set myself to a higher standard and I try to spread that to the rest of the team,” Schlezbaum said. “I try to be a vocal leader on and off the court. It’s a big role but I love to do it.”
Assistant coach Mike Eckert said he hopes for the team to just keep improving throughout the season.
“It’s a good league and we’ll have challenges every night. Hopefully we’ll get better every night out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.