The Atchison volleyball team took care of business against conference opponent Schlagle Thursday in preparation for the Hiawatha Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Red handily beat the Stallions in the first of two matches 25-5 and 25-7. The second match wasn’t as dominant for the home team winning 25-19 and 25-10.
“The first match we had really good tough serves and played really well,” Coach Liz Harris said. “The second match we kind of relaxed in the first set and we kind said that’s not the way we play volleyball and we turned it up in the next set.”
Atchison just took fourth place at the Nemaha Central tournament last weekend.
“I thought we played really well even with being a little beat up from last week,” Harris said. “Several of the matches we lost were really close to really good quality teams.”
One of the most notable opponents for the Lady Red will be Centralia, who Atchison lost to in the same tournament last season.
Harris said her team will eyeing the opportunity to take down the Panthers.
“They are one of the best teams in the state and always a good test,” Harris said. “We’ve been talking about how we want to beat the them this year.”
