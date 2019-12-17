WYANDOTTE COUNTY — The Lady Red hoops squad came down in search of an upset to inject some fuel into their season, but ultimately had no chance after the first half.
The second quarter in the 58-42 loss on the road against the Sumner Sabres set the stage, with Atchison keeping pace 11-14 in the first quarter but allowing twice as many points as they scored in the second, with most of Sumner’s scoring coming on Atchison turnovers. The rout continued from there and the Lady Red did not come within Sumner’s double-digit lead throughout most of the second half.
Head Coach Blaine Clardy thought his team showed up and performed well in a climate of adversity where the team was largely beaten out in the physical game, with Sumner possessing a marked size advantage.
“They just really wanted to come out and fight hard to show we’re tougher. I thought we really played hard and tough. We have to cure the turnovers and mistakes. Sumner’s a good team, but I think if we eliminate some of the mistakes we should be able to hang with them.”
Clardy said he is confident that the team will be able to build for future success with confidence in one another and in learning experiences of the kind that Tuesday’s defeat produced.
“We had a couple of players step up and score double digits and to me that kind of buy in as a team is the big idea,” he said. “We’re starting to gel that way.”
The Atchison girls, 4-0, continue on to face the Rossville Bulldogs on Friday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.