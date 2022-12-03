Following a second straight berth in the NAIA Women’s Basketball Tournament, Benedictine faces the challenge of replacing one of the most celebrated senior classes in recent memory.
The departure of the 2022 class consisted of key figures for the program like Skylar Washington, Natalie Smaron, and Ali Brzozowski.
The Ravens do return most of their roster from last season with a majority of players having gained meaningful playing time at the college level.
One of those players is senior guard Aaliyah Raines.
Raines averaged 8.7 points per game and was also named first-team All-Defense for the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
“She’s probably one of the hardest workers on our team,” Head Coach Chad Folsom said. “She’s a great defensive player and can attack and get to the basket and shoots the three well.”
Folsom said Raines has made significant progress throughout the summer and expects her to be a leader for the squad.
“She’s improved the most out of anyone on our team and had a great offseason this summer,” Folsom said. “We’re looking for great things this year and I think she’s going to be a great leader for us.”
Raines said being able to be selected to the first-ever Heart of America all-defensive team was truly something she takes pride in.
“I think it was really cool that they started the defensive team awards,” Raines said. “It takes a lot of hard work to play defense, especially against really good players. I was just super proud of myself and thankful I got the award.”
The other senior returning for BC is forward Twilah Carrasquillo
“She’s a scorer, and I think she’s ready to step into that role for us,” Folsom said.
The Ravens have underclassmen as well who they look to make an impact this season like sophomore Kennedy Nicholson who spent much of the season as the starting point guard due to injury.
“She’s really come back with a lot more confidence this year after coming up big at the point guard position,” Folsom said.
Sophomore guard Alleigh Kramer suffered a knee injury early in the season but showed so much potential in the games she did start for the Ravens.
“She’s already in the mix and slowly we’re building her back up and we’re excited to get her back on the floor for us,” Folsom said.
Sophomore Jennifer Jacobs is another post player the Ravens expect a healthy contribution from.
“She brings a really strong inside presence for us and will hopefully fill in for the post we lost last year,” Folsom said.
Folsom said he anticipates the already challenging Heart of America Conference will take a jump in difficulty this season.
“The Heart of America conference is one of the top in the country,” Folsom said. “We’ve got great coaches in this league and this year even more so we have a lot of teams bringing back a lot of players, and we’ll have a ton of depth in our conference with top-tier athletes.”
