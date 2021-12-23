The K-State Soybean Production Schools are back, this year with a full slate of in-depth topics important to Kansas soybean producers. The northeast Kansas event will be Tuesday, January 25th at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex, 12200 214th Rd. south of Holton.
Doors open for registration (no cost to attend) at 3:30 p.m. K-State Extension Weed Specialist Dr. Sarah Lancaster will kick off the program at 4:00 p.m. with a discussion on weed control options for soybean growers. A summary of management practices research will follow from Cropping Systems Specialist Dr. Ignacio Ciampitti then soil fertility considerations for soybean production with Extension Nutrient Management Specialist Dr. Dorivar Ruiz-Diaz. We’ll wrap up with an insect update from Dr. Jeff Whitworth and a catered meal for attendees.
Dinner is provided at no cost courtesy of the Kansas Soybean Commission. To assist with meal arrangements and meeting materials, participants are asked to pre-register by Friday, January 14th. Online registration is available at http://bit.ly/KSUSoybean or via the Holton Office of the Meadowlark Extension District at (785) 364-4125 (e-mail dhallaue@ksu.edu) . In case of inclement weather, contact the Holton Office or visit www.meadowlark.k-state.edu for details.
Watering…In Winter?
If you start digging in to the many resources available from the Kansas Mesonet, you’ll find a couple useful pieces of information for lawn and landscape owners. The first is a map showing number of days since a tenth of an inch of recorded precipitation: https://mesonet.k-state.edu/precip/consecutive/ . Last week’s storms ‘reset’ the tally, but prior to that weather event, many parts of the Meadowlark Extension District had gone 30 plus days without more than a tenth of an inch of rain. Soil moisture levels reflected it as well. So while we may have received a slight reprieve from moisture stresses on trees/shrubs in the landscape, they may soon again be in need of supplemental moisture – especially if temperatures remain above normal.
Winter watering is an often overlooked management practice for trees and shrubs – particularly newly planted ones. When weather this time of year provides us an opportunity, it might be a task we want to consider to enhance the long term survival of our plantings. If you do elect to provide supplemental watering, consider these tips:
First, water can be applied without harm to plants any time temperatures are above freezing and soil is not frozen. Soak soils to a depth of six to eight inches to reach crowns and feeder roots.
Second, if we stay dry, consider watering every 2-4 weeks. Even better – use a screw driver or metal rod to check for moisture depth. Damp soils penetrate much easier than dry soils.
Finally, focus on trees/shrubs five years old or less – and evergreens. Evergreen trees lose moisture year round and are typically at much greater risk for winter drought.
For winter watering information, contact a District Office or e-mail dhallaue@ksu.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.