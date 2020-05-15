Sarah Kimmi was recently named to the All State Academic First Team by the Topeka Capital-Journal.
Kimmi played basketball for four years at Atchison County Community High School and will be attending Kansas State University and study business finance and statistics.
Her parents, Angie and Gene Kimmi described their daughter "as kind, ambitious and optimistic."
“My hope is that my generation will find the motivation and willingness to work together to form solutions," Kimmi said. "In today’s world, it is so easy to become divided over political views, social status, or even gender and race. I wish for my generation to look past the superficial obstacles in order to conquer the ones that need to be addressed.”
