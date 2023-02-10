If goes without saying that we have unpredictable weather here in Kansas. It could be spring-like one day and have negative wind chills the next. Being prepared for those big temperature swings can make it a challenge but add to that the wintery mix of snow and sleet and you could have trouble on your hands if you’re not prepared.
The Academy of Pediatrics recently released their recommendations for keeping infants, toddlers, and young people warm during this roller-coaster ride we call winter in Kansas!
What to wear:
· Dress infants and children warmly for outdoor activities. Several thin layers will keep them dry and warm. Always remember warm boots, gloves, or mittens, and a hat.
· The rule of thumb for older babies and young children is to dress them in one more layer of clothing than an adult would wear in the same conditions.
· When riding in the car, babies and children should wear then, snug layers rather than thick, bulky coats or snowsuits. There are a lot of adorable outfits available, but that doesn’t mean they are the safest for wearing when bundled into a car seat.
· Blankets, quilts, pillows, bumpers, sheepskins, and other loose bedding should be kept out of an infant’s sleeping environment because they are associated with suffocation deaths. It is better to use sleeping clothing like one-piece sleepers or wearable blankets.
· If a blanket must be used to keep a sleeping infant warm, it should be thin and tucked under the crib mattress, reaching only as far as the baby’s chest, for the infant’s face is less likely to become covered by bedding material.
