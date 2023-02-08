The number of marriages in the United States has been a large talking point for many in America as the rate couples are tying the knot continues to dwindle as the years pass. 

Nation wide the marriage rate has dropped from 50% in 2015 to 45% in 2020 but the state is one of states in the country that is still keep it's head above the 50% mark. 

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.