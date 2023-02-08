The number of marriages in the United States has been a large talking point for many in America as the rate couples are tying the knot continues to dwindle as the years pass.
Nation wide the marriage rate has dropped from 50% in 2015 to 45% in 2020 but the state is one of states in the country that is still keep it's head above the 50% mark.
According to a top ten chart gathered from Betkansas.com, the Sunflower State ranked sixth in marriage rate with 52.20% in 2022.
Kansas is one of the states in the bible belt so many may not be surprised by this number.
Founder and Secretary of the Board for Hope Family Therapy Eric Parks said don't be surprised if Kansas starts to drop significantly as well.
"It would tell me that we haven't been effected as much by the many trends driving the marriage rate down like other cities further out in the country have been," Parks said.
Top Videos
According strictlyweddings.com in 2020 Missouri seems to have better overall marriage statistics compared to Kansas with the Show me State ranked 20th in terms of number of weddings and 23rd in wedding rate. Missouri was also 23rd in terms of divorce rate.
The site also stated that Kansas ranked at 34th in terms of total weddings and 35th in total divorces.
Parks said that so much goes into marriage statistics and that figuring out what trends are effecting places the most can be difficult and many different sites or studies might find different information.
"There is so much that goes into that in terms of financially, government, spiritually and mental health," Parks said.
Parks said he has couples who are clients of his that struggle to heal their marriage and a large part is due to technology.
"I think technology increases our anxiety more than we can tell," Sparks said. "It can also eat up time with each other and we miss important signs from our partners or just people we in general."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.