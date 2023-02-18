The state of Kansas is well known for its history of farming, so it shouldn't come as a surprise has one of the leading Agriculture schools in the nation resides in Manhattan, Kansas.
According to Niche.com, Kansas State University is number in six of seven categories related to faculty quality.
The school of Agriculture is led by J. Ernest Minton, Ph.D., Dean of the College of Agriculture and Director, K-State Research and Extension, is focused on advancing the college/s agriculture legacy as one of the nation’s top academic programs, and K-State Research and Extension’s mission through research, outreach, engagement and economic development.
Minton spent 25 years as a faculty member for the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry at K-State and was recognized as one of the world’s top 2% of scientists within his field according to a 2022 Stanford University study.
“Our Agriculture school strives to be recognized for the many diverse areas of study that our students can become engaged in,” Minton said.
The College of Agriculture and K-State Research and Extension is committed to its role as a premier agricultural research institution.
Research teams of students, faculty, and staff work together to address scientific and economic challenges; promote innovation; and educate a new generation of researchers ready to assume leadership roles in agricultural-related fields.
These research teams collaborate with government agencies, businesses and industries, and communities to deliver the solutions and the skilled workforce they need to thrive.
Dean Minton pointed to the interdisciplinary research strengths are organized around these five strategic areas:
Animals and Animal Systems
Food Science, Food and Feed Safety, and Grain Science
Plants and Plant Systems
Sustainability, Profitability, and Management
Workforce Development
“Students who enroll in the school of Agriculture are given many opportunities to not only study the typical courses but some diverse courses such as pre-vet medicine, horticulture, parks, and wildlife as well as a four-year course in milling and bakery science," Minton said.
In the 2023 Princeton Review of the Best 388 Colleges, K-State is listed as number 1 for the best quality of life, number 2 for students who love their college, number 4 for happiest students, and number 4 for best health services. Manhattan, Kansas was also voted number one for a college town where students on a budget can thrive.
