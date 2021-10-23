The Midwest is seeing an invasion of the “Jumping worms.” As of 2021, the invaders can be found in Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ohio, Texas, Louisiana, Indiana, Kansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Oklahoma. In Kansas, the department of parks, wildlife and tourism said they have been documented at Tuttle Creek State Park and a farm in Kansas City, but a formal survey hasn’t been completed.
The jumping worms are about 4 to 8 inches long. Unlike other worms, they thrash and wiggle violently. They have the traits of a snake because they will shed their tail when threatened.
The University of Wisconsin is researching the worms origins and found that the worms came from Asia. Unfortunately the worms only came to light around 2013 and since that time researchers have been following their movement throughout the United States.
The worms can be found in the soil, leaves or mulch. They are known to be transported in bags of mulch purchased at stores. Be sure to check the bags of mulch after opening. They even have been found in potting soil bags.
The worms will damage plant roots and deplete nutrients from the soil, thus giving the area a barren landscape. Because they have no known enemies, they are a danger to all agriculture and forests. If you see the worms, contact your local agriculture office and alert the store where you purchased soil or mulch. If you see them in the soil, grab them and put them in a plastic bag and allow the bag to sit in the sun for 10 minutes and then dispose of the bag in waste containers.
In a study done by the University of Illinois the worms cannot survive frigid winters of the Midwest. However, their eggs are encased to withstand the cold weather of the Midwest.
University of Illinois Horticulture Educator Nicole Flowers-Kimmerle has outlined steps to help stop the spread of the worms:
Thoroughly clean tools, shoes, and vehicles when moving from one site to another.
Only purchase compost, mulch, or other organic matter that has been heated to appropriate temperatures and duration to reduce the spread of pathogens, insects, and weeds. Jumping worm egg casings do not survive temperatures over 104 degrees F.
Remove adult jumping worms. Place adults in a plastic bag and leave in the sun at least 10 minutes. Dispose of the bag in the trash.
Remove soil from all plants before transporting them
Wash roots by completely submerging plant roots in water and washing away remaining soil. Water is enough to remove soil and other materials from the roots.
Buy bare-root plants when possible.
Do not buy jumping worms for bait, vermicomposting or gardens.
Information complied from University of Illinois and University of Wisconsin.
