September 6 @ Pleasant Ridge 7:00pm
September 13 vs McLouth 7:00pm
September 20 @ Oskaloosa 7:00pm
September 27 vs Wabaunsee 7:00pm
October 5 @ Christ Prep 2:00pm
October 11 @ Lyndon 7:00pm
October 18 vs Jackson Heights 7:00pm
October 25 vs Troy 7:00pm
