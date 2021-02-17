Maur Hill-Mount Academy girls basketball lost to one of the best teams in the area in Jackson Heights Wednesday night by a score of 54-30.
The win by the Cobras completes a season sweep of the Ravens.
MHMA coach Luke Noll said matching the physical intensity the Cobras bring for the entirety of a game is a massive challenge.
"There is a reason why they are undefeated in our league with how physical and aggressive they are," Noll said. "We had some moments where we were physical and aggressive against them but doing that for a whole game is tough to do."
The Ravens (6-10) did provide some pushback early in the game with a competitive first quarter until the Cobras broke away and took command of the game.
"We did a good job of getting inside out a little more than we did last time," Noll said. "We settled for a lot of shots last time and we had some better looks tonight."
The Lady Ravens will play at Horton Tuesday.
