A donation with the Hiawatha Community Foundation is an investment in the community as over a half a million dollars has been raised in two years to benefit local organizations.
Normally when people think of investing their money, they think of stocks and bonds, memorials, 401Ks and more. However, two years ago, a group of local residents came together to form the Hiawatha Community Foundation - an affiliate of Greater Manhattan, which is a 501c3 organization - which offers another avenue for people to donate their money.
"Donating money through the Hiawatha Community Foundation is an investment in the community and its future," said Virginia Freese, president of the board.
In early 2020, the Hiawatha Community Foundation was created as an affiliate of the Greater Manhattan Foundation. Board members began immediately working toward an annual Match Day - where the foundation works to acquire initial funds that will be used as a "match" for donations made toward specific organizations or projects.
The first year, their intent was to hold Match Days in November, but Freese said the COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on those plans and instead they worked toward an annual Memorial Weekend event.
The first event "Give Back to Move Forward" was Memorial Weekend 2021, with an all-day Saturday event at the Fisher Center and a partial day on Sunday at the Country Club. Local organizations who had joined the Foundation were able to set up tables with graphics and photos detailing their projects or organization and what the funds would be utilized for.
That first year, the Foundation raised $35,000 in match dollars. The entire event raised slightly over $222,000 to benefit nearly two dozen community organizations.
Freese said that first year, the Championship Sports Complex - sponsored by the Hiawatha Softball and Baseball Club - raised $56,000 that first year as one of the top grossing funds. The second Match Day event - Memorial Weekend of 2022 - the Sports Complex was again one of the top grossing funds with an additional $20,000 toward Phase 1 of the project to build an indoor practice facility, a turf softball field and a renovation of the current baseball field to turf. Together this funded roughly a fifth of the price tag of the indoor practice facility - on which construction is roughly halfway complete with an open date of March 1 scheduled.
In 2022, the top grossing fund was Amberwell Hospital Foundation with $26,071.43 raised.
Freese said The Hiawatha Community Foundation brings to light an opportunity on where people can invest in their community organizations..
She said no gift is too small and a person can write one check to the HCF and ask the funds be split among specific funds.
"So many people don't know of all of these places they can donate their money to and how it will benefit the community," she said. "If it weren't for us, I am not sure where they would be with raising funds."
Freese said that first year, the Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue raised enough money to build a new barn for their special needs goats.
Top Videos
"What amazed me is that the donations came from the east coast to the west coast," she said.
With the first year under their belts, the HCF board regrouped and hit the ground running to expand for 2022. They generated $62,000 in match dollars this time - giving each fund up to $2,000 in a dollar for dollar match. In addition, they welcomed several new organizations to the fold and ended up with 30 funds to choose from.
The 2022 Match Day event was successful beyond imagination, Freese said, noting it raised $281,393.02.
"This time, we decided to have a Friday night reception at the Fisher Center with drinks and hors d'oeuvres," Freese said. "It was very successful and we had a lot of people come out."
Many of the fund holders set up at the Fisher Center also on Saturday so people stopping by could see what their projects were. The Chamber is creating fiberglass leaves to station throughout the town; Ruby Slipper Goat Rescue was again on site raising money to help goats with special needs; the Historical Society was expanding with new buildings at the Ag Museum; the Cemetery District needs continued support for improvements; the Robinson Fire Department needs a new tanker - the list goes on and on. Each of the organizations also has an opportunity to provide details on their projects and fundraising through the Hiawatha Community Foundation website.
During the weekend, a leaderboard was visualized on the wall at the Fisher Center and online, so organizations and the community could see how the dollars to benefit the community added up.
"It's exciting to see how the funds grow throughout the weekend," she said.
In addition to monetary donations, people can give Gifts of Grain and also of property, stocks and bonds she said. That's where their affiliation with the Greater Manhattan Foundation comes in and they help the HCF with these donations - also tax deductible.
"A farmer can contact us for information and we have documents they take to the local elevator with their grain," she said, noting the proceeds from the sale will go toward the Hiawatha Community Foundation for whichever fund the farmer wants to designate to.
Freese said this form of donating has been utilized approximately a dozen times over both match days and she anticipates seeing that grow as well.
"People see the benefit of donating through us," she said. "They see it as an investment in the community. They get to make a donation, but it's also a tax write-off."
Freese said the board has already started working toward obtaining match funds for the 2023 Memorial Weekend event with the addition of new funds and is excited about the growth in the community the foundation has promoted. Find more information about the foundation on its website at hiawathacf.org or contact them at 740-742-4423 or email at info@hiawathacf.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.