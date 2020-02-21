High School Scoreboard Atchison Globe Feb 21, 2020 Feb 21, 2020 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GirlsAtchison 55 Washington 28MHMA 42 Valley Falls 30Horton 47 ACCHS 28BoysMHMA 52 Valley Falls 37ACCHS 47 Horton 33Washington 95 Atchison 64 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News High School Scoreboard State wrestler qualifiers Virus cases climb as passengers return Greyhound blocks ICE, CBP on buses Penn State settles 'outstanding issues' with Paterno family Wildcat could be first out gay player to make NFL roster Benedictine outmatched by Peru State Roaring raise in store for tiger teachers Follow Us on Facebook Tweets by @AtchisonGlobe Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJury acquits Britt in bar gunfireLocal area native dies in K-4 crashAuthorities name victims in highway double fatalityWarrant leads to cocaine find, arrestsFriday rollover sends teen to hospitalSuspended coach backs NAACP reportRepeat offender lands new convictionTown honors Giles pair after crashAtchison loses its championForum digs in to Oak Hill debate Images Videos CommentedAs Missouri lights up, doubts remain (1)atchison hospital announces first baby of new decade (1) Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
