The Hiawatha Parks and Recreation Department has undergone a transformation in recent years under the guidance of Director Stacy Jasper, who has turned the department into a welcoming fitness community for anyone interested in bettering their health and well-being.
Since Jasper came on, the department has been ramping up the fitness side of its operations. Between fun runs, classes and leagues, the group keeps itself busy year-round.
“We understand our role in helping our community improve their health and wellness,” Jasper said. “It is so important to HP&R to continue to provide programs, events and opportunities for our youth, adults and seniors.”
The parks department’s Senior Fit Camp is hosted from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays at the Fisher Center, led by Maryann Wichman. The class is for senior men and women and offers a low-impact exercise regimen that emphasizes stretching, balance, light weightlifting and simple cardio. The free class has an average class size of 10 to 12 people.
Additionally, the department will offer community-wide Step Challenges throughout the year as well a handful of 5Ks and fun runs, which have gained a following. The March Mania 5K (which was postponed), Donut Dash, Glow on the Go, Great Pumpkin Relays, Turkey Trot and Reindeer Run are some of the most popular.
During the summer, Jasper teaches a water aerobics class four times a week at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park focusing on cardio, plyometrics and toning.
For young competitors, the department hosts camps for basketball, baseball, football and soccer, as well as t-ball, soccer and flag football leagues, while adults are offered coed volleyball and softball leagues, along with a women’s volleyball league. There is open gym time for pickleball, a new addition, along with a yearly offering of swing dance classes.
Outdoor offerings include the city’s walking trail, lake and the various basketball courts and parks around the town.
Another popular parks and rec offering is yoga, taught by Becky Shamburg.
“Slow-flow classes and Yin classes are what I tend to teach at the Fisher Center on Thursday nights,” Shamburg said. “In these classes, we tend to hold poses a little longer [and] focus on the breath.”
She said the class is accessible to all who are interested.
“The beauty of yoga is that each person has their own practice. I may have 10 people in class but each person can look different in the same pose because it is all about what feels right for each individual,” Shamburg said.
Shamburg shares that a common misconception about yoga is that a person has to be very flexible. She said poses can be modified to meet the person where he or she is at as long as they have the willingness to try and learn to listen to their body as they move into each pose. Yoga helps the practitioner become more aware of their body, improving flexibility and balance while strengthening the core.
“However, for me the biggest benefit I find from yoga is the way it can help a person to relieve stress,” Shamburg said. “Breathwork helps to calm the mind and teaches you to focus inward and to control the things you can control and let go of the things that you can’t.”
Anyone interested in giving yoga a try is welcome to join. Those attending should come in comfortable clothes and bring a yoga mat.
As Hiawatha’s Parks and Recreation Department continues to grow and develop its community fitness initiatives, the programs offered continue to expand in diversity and benefit the people of Hiawatha.
“Through facilities, outdoor settings, fitness programs and sports, we can really advocate for good health,” Jasper said. “We want to do our part in helping reduce obesity and disease by providing opportunities for an active lifestyle and to promote nature and outdoor activities that are helpful in relieving stress, improving mental health and promoting families to spend more time together.”
