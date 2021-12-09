A nighttime head-on collision has claimed the lives of a man and woman and seriously injured a child and adult that occurred after 9 p.m. Wednesday about three miles south of Atchison along U.S. Highway 73.
Pronounced dead at the scene were 26-year-old Felecia K. Paxton and 33-year-old Jovonnie D. Franklin, both of Atchison, were occupants in a 2005 Toyota Camry driven by Paxton. Paxton is listed as the driver. Two young boys were occupants in the Paxton vehicle, 6-year-old Jayden Paxton suffered suspected serious injury; and Jontae Paxton, 7, suffered what appeared to be a suspected minor injury, according to a Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Log report. Jayden Paxton was transported from the accident scene to Children’s Mercy Hospital. Jontae Paxton was transported from the scene to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care.
Derek R.F. Wohletz, of Tonganoxie, was identified as the driver of a 2002 Toyota Corolla, who was southbound along U.S. 73 when the vehicle went left of center into the northbound lane and struck the Paxton vehicle head-on. Wohletz suffered what was described as suspected serious injury according to the KHP report, and was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.
The accident occurred about 9:20 p.m. on Dec. 8 near mile marker 49.1.
The KHP reports none of the three adults were wearing seat belts or other safety devices at the time of impact. The status of child seats or seat belts was unknown, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.