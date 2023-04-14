With summer just around the corner, it’s time to start thinking about fishing, boating, picnics, ball games and everything that comes with the warm months ahead.
But looming just beyond those fun summer activities in the sun could be a health risk that everyone should think about.
A Hiawatha, Kan., doctor said there are three most common skin cancer types. Dr. Jessica Jarvis, M.D., with Amberwell Health Hiawatha said skin cancer isn’t always a “dark mole.”
“Most people have heard of melanoma, which is the most serious type of skin cancer, but there are more common and sometimes less obvious skin cancers,” Dr. Jarvis said. “A lot of the time, it presents to my office as a ‘sore or spot that won’t go away.’”
The three most common skin cancer types are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. Dr. Jarvis said the risk of all three of these is highly linked to sun exposure and early detection is important for treatment.
The most common type of skin cancer is a Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). Usually found on sun-exposed areas like the head, ears, face, neck, and arms, a BCC often appears as a bump on the skin or flesh-colored growth with a pearly top and it may be prone to scab. It sometimes appears as a pinkish patch of skin that is more easily irritated than the surrounding skin.
The second most common type of skin cancer is a Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC). It is also usually found on the sun-exposed areas like rim of ear, face, neck, arms, chest, and back. A SCC often appears as a firm, red bump, or scaly patch that is easily irritated, or a sore that won’t heal. At times, a SCC develops from a precancerous spot, called an actinic keratoses (AKs), which are typically dry, scaly or flaky patches.
Melanoma is the most aggressive type of skin cancer with the highest recurrence rate and commonly appears a dark or irregular mole. Things to watch for are a dark spot that is asymmetric, has irregular borders, different colorations within the spot, is enlarging in diameter and evolving over time. This is referred to as the ABCDE signs of melanoma. Melanoma may require a more complex surgery to remove all of the cancer and may require other treatments like removal of lymph nodes, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, etc. Careful and frequent follow-ups and monitoring are needed due to the high rate of spread and high recurrence rate of melanoma.
Dr. Jarvis said basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas are easily treated with complete removal of the skin cancer.
“If the BCC or SCC is completely removed with no skin cancer detected at the edges of the removed tissue when examined by pathology, the recurrence rate is very low,” she said.
A Hiawatha man, who works outside in the sun regularly, recently had a basal cell carcinoma occur behind the lobe of his ear. A patient at Amberwell Health Hiawatha, he had what looked like a mole behind his ear for a few years.
“My wife noticed that it was starting to bleed and that it was kind of crusty,” said the patient, J.D.
The patient went to a provider at Amberwell Health Hiawatha, who initially diagnosed the spot as a basal cell carcinoma – which was confirmed by a biopsy and pathology study. However, the entire border of the carcinoma was not able to be removed, so the patient was sent to a dermatologist.
J.D. said his first consultation at the dermatologist was recent, and he returns next month for what’s called a “Mohs Surgery.” Dermatologists recommend this type of surgery as it preserves as much normal, healthy tissue as possible and has a high cure rate.
He is to arrive at 8 a.m. and will undergo a procedure as an outpatient where a local anesthetic will be used to numb the surgical area. The dermatologist will remove any visible skin cancer and a thin layer surrounding. The patient will be bandaged and then wait while the removed tissue is tested to determine whether any cancer cells remain at the edges. If there are cells still remaining, the process is repeated until all cancer cells have been removed. If all is removed successfully, there should not have to be any further treatment on this area.
Dr. Jarvis said the best prevention is protection from the sun and she recommended using clothing and wide-brimmed hats for adequate coverage. For areas not able to be covered by clothing, she said to use a sunscreen with SPF 30 or greater and reapply every 2 hours when outside.
“Sun protection is important for people of all ages,” she said.
