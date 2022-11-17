Keeping your family safe from foodborne illness is more important than ever. With the healthcare system fully employed to help people have serious health issues, it is important to stay healthy and stay out of the hospital emergency room.
For your household-only Thanksgiving meal, here are a few ideas for keeping it simple and setting yourself up for success:
Prepare a smaller traditional turkey:
· A small turkey of 8-pounds will feed 8 people and take 2.5 hours to roast. Remember, a food thermometer is essential to successful turkey roasting. The internal temperature should reach 165°F. Once it does, remove it from the oven, and let it rest for 20 minutes.
· A bone-turkey breast of 4 to 6 pounds is a great option for a household meal and can feed up to 6 people. It will take between 1.5 to 2 hours to roast and ---again----it is only done when your thermometer reaches 165°F.
Focus on favorite side dishes:
· Choose your two favorite sides to prepare. Keep things simple, and set yourself up for success by limiting the number of side dishes you make.
Top Videos
· When using delicious frozen options, remember to serve them safely by following package and preparation instructions.
Follow the Core Four practices for safety:
· Clean: Every recipe begins with handwashing before starting food prep.
· Separate: Prevent cross-contamination from harmful bacteria by separating raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs from other foods in your grocery shopping cart, grocery bags and in your refrigerator. Use one cutting board for fresh produce/cooked meats and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.
· Cook: Food is safely cooked when it reaches a high enough internal temperature to kill the harmful bacteria that cause food borne illness. Use a food thermometer to make sure your food is thoroughly cooked.
· Chill: Refrigerate foods quickly because cold temperatures slow the growth of harmful bacteria. Keeping a constant refrigerator temperature of 40°F or below is one of the more effective ways to reduce the risk of foodborne illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.