In 1921 Amelia received her first flight instruction. The Annual Amelia Earhart Festival celebrates not only Earhart’s storied flying career, but also the spirit of adventure she possessed and the determination that took her from Atchison to universal fame and admiration. She has become a role model for all children, many who desire to “do it because you want to do it.” This year we celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Amelia becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic as a pilot, May 20-21, 1932. Happy 125th Birthday Amelia! 

