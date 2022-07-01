In 1921 Amelia received her first flight instruction. The Annual Amelia Earhart Festival celebrates not only Earhart’s storied flying career, but also the spirit of adventure she possessed and the determination that took her from Atchison to universal fame and admiration. She has become a role model for all children, many who desire to “do it because you want to do it.” This year we celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Amelia becoming the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic as a pilot, May 20-21, 1932. Happy 125th Birthday Amelia!
Top Videos
Latest News
- Happy 125th Birthday Amelia!
- 2022 Pioneering Achievement Award
- Festival Guide
- BC holds high school camps on renovated court
- New and old, it's all about Amelia at her birthplace
- Amelia Earhart statue to be placed in U.S. Capitol on July 27
- Some county talks go behind closed door.
- Warren named Belton, Missouri City Manager
Trending Recipes
Follow Us on Facebook
Most Popular
Articles
- Douglass J. Adair named to Exchange Bank & Trust Board Chairman
- Yellow Brick helps bring fandom to Atchison
- Pioneering Achievement Award winner recalls early life
- Atchison County K9 Officer nabs suspect thief on the run in Missouri
- Dedication and work ethic Peggy Harden
- SHERIFF REPORT
- Where did my hummingbirds go?
- Kloepper, Donald E. 1937-2022
- One arrest stems from domestic knifing
- Hicks, Carol P. 1933-2022
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.