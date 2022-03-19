Benedictine Head Coach Clare Hanson took over what has been one of the best lacrosse programs in recent years under Amanda Magee in November.
Hanson had been on the staff for the decorated program the past three seasons
“I love Amanda and she was always a huge mentor but I really was excited to have my dream job,” Hanson said. “There is no other place I could imagine coaching or be at.”
Hanson was also an integral member of the inaugural varsity team for the program in 2018.
She earned First-Team All-Conference midfielder and was part of three conference regular-season titles as well as two conference tournament championships that gave the program automatic bids to the NAIA National Tournament.
Hanson said Magee was an inspiration for her as both coach players.
“She’s always been someone who believed in you no matter what,” Hanson said. “Whether it was me as a player or a coach, she saw something in me that I didn’t know was there.”
The Ravens haven’t missed much of a step at all as they sit at the top of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference and the only loss being to No. 5 ranked Reinhardt by a score of 15-14 last week in a trip to Georgia.
BC also defeated No. 4 Life by a score of 14-13 by way of a comeback victory last week as well.
The head coach said winning and competing against the better teams in the country shows everyone what they are still capable of even under a new regime.
“We knew we were good but I think we needed to prove it not only to the NAIA but to ourselves,” Hanson said. “We responded super well in the third quarter of that Life game and competed for the entire game.”
Hanson said being able to coach a team chock-full of experienced talent like Natalie Wechter, Clare Ryan, Aidan McEnerney, and Erica Odell makes her focusing on the strategy of the sport much easier.
“I think we are the smartest we’ve ever been and working on our IQ,” Hanson said. “I never have to coach their effort, so I’m able to be an Xs and Os mind, and make adjustments on the fly and to coach the game at a high level.”
