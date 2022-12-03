Atchison wrestling is entering a new era as Craig Handke takes over the program following the retirement of renowned coach Ed Crouse.
Handke said he doesn’t want to step on the toes of what wrestlers learned during their time with Crouse while also still implementing his coaching style and approach.
“I don’t want to change how people do things, but I did want to show them how I do things, and they know we are going to be in shape,” Handke said. “I don’t know if other schools condition the way we do, and in wrestling, you have to.”
Making sure his squad is in the right shape to compete on the mat is one of Handke’s top priorities.
“Practices are grueling, but they aren’t long,” Handke said. “We get in, and we get done. I’m big on technique and getting in shape. We have to get them ready for the grind.”
Handke saw success when he was previously the head coach of the Maur Hill-Mount Academy wrestling program, but wants his assistants to help keep him on track with what is best for the kids and program.
“For me, a change was needed and maybe my voice was getting stale,” Handke said. “I ask my assistants all the time to make sure I’m headed in the right direction because it’s new to these guys.”
Handke sees potential in the type of athletes Atchison has.
“With the athletes we have we can be in a lot of matches,” Handke said. “We have a lot of good athletes and young kids.”
Handke expects to be able to fill out a whole roster this season.
“For the most part, especially with heavyweights, I like what we’re working with,” Handke said. “We can mostly fill out a full roster.”
One new aspect for Handke is having multiple girl wrestlers who will consistently compete on the team.
The new Phoenix coach said he hopes that the girls feel included just as much as the boys.
“The girls are a new thing for me, but I want them to feel like they are just as important as the other wrestlers in the program,” Handke said.
Handke hopes to keep the success and tradition that Crouse built at Atchison going.
“Everyone wants to see the program keep going after everything that has been built with one head coach for 27 years,” Handke said. “This is his program, but I just want to come back home with the athletes we have so that we can win a league title and get kids to state.”
