Tiffany Hysten, second from left, watches on Thursday as her daughter, Kaelor, and youngest son, Jayzeon, wield shovels to ceremonially break ground on the site of their future home, to be built with the support of Habitat for Humanity.
Tiffany Hysten, second from left, watches on Thursday as her daughter, Kaelor, and youngest son, Jayzeon, wield shovels to ceremonially break ground on the site of their future home, to be built with the support of Habitat for Humanity.
Marcus Clem | Atchison Globe
Tiffany Hysten, seventh from right, will move into the house upon its completion with her children Talan, age 14, 8-year-old Kaelor, and Jayzeon, age 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.