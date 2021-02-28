Guilty Pleasures 3/1/2021

'Tom & Jerry' gives box office some life with $13.7M opening
NEW YORK | A not-so-distant recovery for movie theaters could be glimpsed Sunday, as Warner Bros.' live-action-animation hybrid “Tom & Jerry” debuted with $13.7 million in ticket sales, the best domestic opening of the year.
The better-than-expected opening came despite just 42% of U.S. theaters being open, according to data firm Comscore. “Tom & Jerry” also played in 2,475 North American cinemas simultaneously as it did in the home, where it's streaming on HBO Max for a month.
Yet “Tom & Jerry” still managed the second-best opening of the pandemic following Warner Bros.' “Wonder Woman 1984,” which launched with $16.7 million in December while also landing on HBO Max. The next-closest debuts — “Tenet,” “The Croods: A New Age” — eked out about $10 million on opening weekend.
Lady Gaga's dogs recovered safely after theft, shooting
LOS ANGELES | Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded their walker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
A woman brought the dogs to the LAPD's Olympic Community Police Station, just northwest of downtown, around 6 p.m, said Capt. Jonathan Tippet, commanding officer of the department's elite Robbery-Homicide Division.
Lady Gaga’s representative and detectives went to the station and confirmed that they were the dogs, Tippet said.
Northern Nevada tribe co-stars in Peter Gabriel music video
RENO, Nev. | Drummers and dancers from the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe in northern Nevada are among more than two dozen artists worldwide who appear in a music video remake of a song rock musician Peter Gabriel first recorded four decades ago protesting racism.
Gabriel recently re-released the 1980 song, “Biko,” which the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer originally wrote as a tribute to South African anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, who was killed in police custody in 1977.
“For us to be included in this project, it’s such an honor,” tribal Chairwoman Janet Davis told the Reno Gazette-Journal. “This song is still very relevant. People all around the world are still oppressed and the racism that once was hidden has come back to the surface. We have a long way to go.”
