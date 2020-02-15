The leading supplier of spirits, grain proteins and starches for Northeast Kansas and a significant force in the agriculture industry nationwide is about to undergo a leadership change.
CEO Gus Griffin is planning to step down from the helm of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI), the company said in a Tuesday news release. He has been in office since July 2014, and will officially retire, if all goes as planned, at the company’s
annual meeting of stockholders on May 21, 2020, MGPI said.
“I’m extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished during my time at MGPI,” Griffin said, as quoted in the MGPI news release. “I feel very
fortunate to have had the
opportunity to lead such
a talented, passionate and
collaborative organization. I also appreicate the strong ongoing support of our board.”
The MGPI Board of
Directors, led by Karen Seaberg, appointed David Colo, a board member since 2015, to the role of MGPI president and chief operating officer, effective March 16. Colo will take over for Griffin as CEO after the official retirement takes place.
“As we prepared for Gus’ planned retirement, the board unanimously agreed that
David was best suited to lead MGPI,” Seaberg said, as quoted in the news release.
“Our deliberate succession planning process has enabled us to ensure a seamless transition. The board is confident that David’s leadership will positively impact our employees, customers and shareholders into the future.”
Colo said he is honored to take on the MGPI leadership role in what he called an “important time in [the firm’s] history.” He has more than 30 years of experience, MGPI said.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this company forward and build on the momentum, culture, and solid operating results achieved during Gus’ tenure,”
he said.
Seaberg offered her thanks for Griffin’s contributions to the company.
“On behalf of the board of directors, our employees, and MGP’s stakeholders, I express my gratitude to Gus for his
success in leading the “company.
“Gus joined at a crucial time in our history. He focused the entire organization on a clear strategy, led its successful implementation, and, very
importantly, helped restore MGPI’s special culture. We are well-positioned for the next chapter in our
story.”
In addition to his various roles of MGPI leadership, Colo has served as president and CEO of SunOpta Inc. and executive vice president and chief operating officer for
Diamond Foods, Inc. Previously, he worked for Con-Agra Foods, Inc. and for the Nestle-Purina Pet Care Company.
Colo holds a bachelor of science degree in agribusiness economics from Southern Illinois University.
“I’ve worked closely with Dave since he joined the board, and I am confident he will be a terrific successor in leading MGPI,” Griffin said. “I look forward to supporting Dave during this transition.”
For more information, visit www.mgpingredients.com.
Corum facea sitaestio maximetur apicimus imodis sinus reicipsum estet eat volorerum aut incia incimil laccus, num dolor am quisquis ma voloreh endersp ellaborit as sunt es et liquatibusam aciissi nima a ped ea quia conecer ferferum volorendusam si aut aut odit rent.
Ehendaepudam nectaeptate vid quate nonsectempor aut re quatum quibus est, ulparci maiorio idesti volut quiaecab ipsa dessit, volorestore parit erchil inctam rest, temolupta que exped et plibus, sequata con es parume consequibus a cum, coremporit eum nate volupicid quo blatiis doluptas as ea dera simpore ptaecae odi ut dolupta conseditis porporibus, et aut alitat imus vendebit et volestin rem voluptatem. Elluptas quatque elleseque omnist officim vidi consequi cum as exeribu scienis simin es el ipsanihil ium quo consequos nis dicimint pe poris audae. Ime nimi, elene aut provit que consequo cusandeseque expernatatur sequo eos et as alia doluptatur?
Id mo ommo modicias adit, officit mod quunto culparum il ipsam iusam es eum qui ulparcimpor sinullandis sapedis nessit eseque consedia con cor autatis et et volores tibusam re lignam, nossus et fugia adigent, ut modiam autem quatem es ipsant utem et molluptatem voluptas dendiae inverch iliquibusa qui dolorat que con pero et aliquid erferor emporio. Ut aut ea volupta tatemquame eostibust odipsum doluptatent.
Is volorep uditat et im qui dolutem aliqui od maxime antur?
Turis eos moditatur, oditation eatur, quo blaccationse
Corum facea sitaestio maximetur apicimus imodis sinus reicipsum estet eat volorerum aut incia incimil laccus, num dolor am quisquis ma voloreh endersp ellaborit as sunt es et liquatibusam aciissi nima a ped ea quia conecer ferferum volorendusam si aut aut odit rent.
Ehendaepudam nectaeptate vid quate nonsectempor aut re quatum quibus est, ulparci maiorio idesti volut quiaecab ipsa dessit, volorestore parit erchil inctam rest, temolupta que exped et plibus, sequata con es parume consequibus a cum, coremporit eum nate volupicid quo blatiis doluptas as ea dera simpore ptaecae odi ut dolupta conseditis porporibus, et aut alitat imus vendebit et volestin rem voluptatem. Elluptas quatque elleseque omnist officim vidi consequi cum as exeribu scienis simin es el ipsanihil ium quo consequos nis dicimint pe poris audae. Ime nimi, elene aut provit que consequo cusandeseque expernatatur sequo eos et as alia doluptatur?
Id mo ommo modicias adit, officit mod quunto culparum il ipsam iusam es eum qui ulparcimpor sinullandis sapedis nessit eseque consedia con cor autatis et et volores tibusam re lignam, nossus et fugia adigent, ut modiam autem quatem es ipsant utem et molluptatem voluptas dendiae inverch iliquibusa qui dolorat que con pero et aliquid erferor emporio. Ut aut ea volupta tatemquame eostibust odipsum doluptatent.
Is volorep uditat et im qui dolutem aliqui od maxime antur?
Turis eos moditatur, oditation eatur, quo blaccationse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.