It was Potluck Wednesday for the Enhanced Fitness class and Aquatics Exercise class at the YMCAApproximately 38 people attended and the food was just wonderful. No one walked away hungry. It was the perfect time to find out the motivation for coming to the Y. Most of the attendees were over 70 years old and there were more than a few that were in their 80’s. 

Maybe they had the answer to aging. A variety of answers were given: stay fit, fellowship, the Y is a happy place. Again, a question was posed to the group on what they have learned from coming to the Y and answers varied: age doesn’t matter, more aware of bacteria and why washing hands is important, it’s a confidence builder, you feel better and enjoy the fellowship, use it or lose it.  

