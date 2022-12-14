It was Potluck Wednesday for the Enhanced Fitness class and Aquatics Exercise classat theYMCA. Approximately 38 people attended and the food was just wonderful.Noone walked away hungry. It was the perfect time to find out the motivation for coming to the Y.Most of the attendees were over 70years oldand there were more than a few that were in their 80’s.
Maybe they had the answer to aging.A variety of answers were given: stay fit, fellowship,the Y isa happy place.Again, a question was posed to the group on what they have learned from coming to the Y and answersvaried: age doesn’t matter, more aware of bacteria and why washing hands is important, it’s a confidence builder, youfeel better and enjoy the fellowship, use it or lose it.
Stories were told and discussed, a cancer survivor said, “when I had my breastcancer,I was soweak from the treatments. I joined the cancer program here and started to feel better. I got to the point that I started to lift weights to gain back my muscle strength.”
Another said, “I was 85 when my husband passed away. I was living by myself and I did not exercise. I joined the Y because I needed friends. I have enjoyed my time here and I am not so lonely anymore.”
Growing up on a farm seems to have its benefits because a conversation ensued that a lady was the oldest of 15 children. She is in her eighties and five of her siblings have passed away but she is still active. Those around the table were teasing herthat she really only looked 70.
Another lady spoke up and said that she and her friend met at the Y and they had become friends over 41 years ago. “The Y gives you a chance to make friends and to feel young again,” she said.
