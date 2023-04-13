Protecting the sweet tooth this Easter (copy)

Dental instruments are shown on a tray in a dentist’s office.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

You age and so do your teeth.

Many people underestimate the importance of healthy teeth. Just like any other part of the human body, our teeth provide an important role and skipping dental care can be detrimental.

Jenn Hall can be reached at jenn.hall@newspressnow.com. Follow her on Twitter: @SJNPHall.