The City Commissioners Forum was started by Steve Johnson, moderator for the evening, who acknowledged the audience before giving short instructions to the panel. Johnson pointed out that Michael White was absent. Johnson went on to tell each person on the panel to introduce themselves and to give background information about themselves. There are two city commissioners that are up for reelection: Lisa Moody and Allen Reavis.
Five questions were given to the panel for them to answer within a two minute period.
1. If Atchison were given a 1 million dollar grant, what would you spend it on?
Moody: Unity Street corridor, clean up the neighborhoods and keep with the plan for the future
Greenly: Affordable housing, invest money North of Unity Street with better housing
Deware: Leverage the money, create jobs, fix streets
Reavis: Create more jobs, work the plan already in place
Murphy: fix Main Street, invest money into businesses
2. How would you plan to involve the citizens with decision making?
Moody: Commission has found out that people prefer to email or call, they can come to the meetings, commission is going to do a survey again, talk directly to commissioners because they have plenty of opportunities
Greenly: believes it is happening right now with all the opportunities the public has to reach the commissioners, need to get the citizens more involved
Deware: need more involvement from the community, be proactive not reactive
Reavis: keep plugging along, there will be a survey that will be coming out for input from the community
Murphy: he is in his business 14-15 hours per day so people could talk directly to him there, text in issues to the commission
3. If elected what 2 steps would put the city on course?
Moody pandemic was hard but we are in a better place now, we have good things in place like the city staff helping with finances
Greenly: continue to be fiscally responsible, be as responsible with taxpayers money
Deware: need more street projects
Reavis: already took it, I got elected, have balance hold on taxes, financial planning for the city is good
Murphy: always remember who is paying for the projects, property taxes are high
4. Do you think Main Street is healthy and successful?
Moody: downtown is healthy, gave $60,000 to 19 properties, started ecommunity in 2017, commission has invested 1.3 million into the downtown area, need to keep the programs we have
Greely: downtown area is coming back since taking the mall out, now seeing cars and people patronizing businesses, headed in the right direction
Deware: we now have a movie theatre, hotel, owners investing in their buildings, permit parking is a hinderance
Murphy: downtown is relatively healthy because of the people who have entrepreneurial spirit, we have been lucky and fortunate during the pandemic
5. If you had one thing to change about the zoning code(s) what would it be?
Moody: they do a good job, standard practice is in place but all in all it is fair and equal; it is a case by case basis
Greely: not familiar with the zoning laws, don't have any information, passed
Deware: Zoning laws should be more relaxed, like turning a home into a duplex
Reavis: redoing zoning laws needs someone who is familiar to help rewrite them, there are a lot of bandages right now, they try to be accommodating
Murphy: Zoning is too strict we should make exceptions if needed, it has hindered our growth and should be curtailed
6. How would you work to ensure equity, diversity and inclusion in Atchison?
Moody: I give everyone a chance to speak, commission did change Commercial to Unity and that was a plus
Greely: I am here that speaks for itself, be involved, if we have the heart and mind we can overcome anything
Deware: I'm hiring, I don't care who you are as long as the job is done well
Reavis: be a role model, no matter skin color or heritage, if you treat people right they will respond
Murphy: live life and have a sound social life
Closing Statements
Moody: five years ago a strategic plan was made and is online, 60% of the strategies have been completed or in the process of being completed, I have no personal agenda
Greely: you have to stick your neck out sometimes, people don't pay attention but things are discussed in commission meeting like the pump, the commission doesn't go willy nilly on spending $150,000 for a pump without doing homework
David: half of Atchison doesn't make $50,000 per year and the commission just spent $150,000 with little communication, needed a better solution
Reavis: is Atchison better than 12 years ago? stop putting bandaids on problems, our infrastructure is in a better place than it was before
Murphy: I admire everyone here but it is time for a change, people who lack funds are treated the worst in this town, we need to take care of those people
The moderator thanked the candidates and the crowd started to talk among themselves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.