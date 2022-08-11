Once a month I sit in on a Zoom meeting with Extension agents across the state and we discuss the current issues surrounding livestock production. Expanding drought across Kansas and the reduced inventory of forage resources continues to be a hot topic (no pun intended)! Meadowlark District continues to generally sit much better than the rest of the state, but the topic discussed today doesn’t become less important, it may be even more so important, if you plan to market harvested forages to those in need of feed.

The old saying, “you can’t manage what you don’t measure” is especially true when it comes to forage sampling. There are generalities and average forage quality numbers from sources such as NRC; but the best way to formulate rations and/or sell forage is based on a representative forage analysis of the forage you have. Quality can vary widely, based upon fertility, timing of harvest, weather conditions, storage, to name a few. Collecting samples from similar “lots” of forage type, managed in the same way, is an important first step. Timing of sampling can create variability, but generally the closer sampling and testing is done to feeding or marketing, the more reflective it will be to the “lot”.

Top Videos

Trending Recipes

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.