Most people will be a caregiver at some time in their lives. Sometimes we don't think of ourselves as caregivers when we take a meal to a neighbor or volunteer to take someone to the doctor's office or help pick up around the house.
Who are our family caregivers in the U.S.? They are the:
> 53 million people provide unpaid care in the United States.
> 42 million care for someone over the age of 50.
> 11 million care for someone with dementia,
> 24 hours is the average amount of care provided each week.
> 50 % care for a parent on in-law.
Sometimes the toll on the caregiver becomes too much and too great. To take care of the person you are caring for, you need to be able to take care of yourself. When we are on an airplane, they always tell us that if we are traveling with young children, we first put on our oxygen masks and then help our children. It is the same with caregiving; you must learn to care for yourself.
Caregivers experience much stress due to caregiving's emotional and physical challenges. Caregivers often find it challenging to take care of themselves. They are more likely to experience sleep loss, have poor eating habits, fail to get enough exercise, put off getting a routine checkup, are at greater risk of depression, and are more susceptible to illness. They are also at a greater risk of abusing alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs. Caregivers have a 60% higher death rate than non-caregivers.
Caregivers need to overcome barriers to self-care before they see how important it is to take care of themselves. Personal attitudes and beliefs can get in the way of caregivers caring for themselves. Some report that they feel they are being selfish and that they are not the ones needing the care. They believe asking for help makes them a poor caregiver. Or I promised Dad I would not put Mom in a nursing home. Failing to take care of yourself could lead to you being unable to be the best caregiver you can be.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a program for family caregivers that builds the skills caregivers need to care for themselves as they provide care for others. Caregivers learn to reduce stress and understand the importance of self-care. Caregivers will fill their caregiver toolbox with self-care tools to reduce personal stress, change negative self-talk, communicate their needs to family and healthcare or service providers, communicate effectively in challenging situations, recognize the messages in the emotions, deal with complicated feelings, and make tough decisions. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is a six-week class series that meets each week for 90 minutes. Class participants will also receive a copy of "The Caregiver Helpbook".
Virtual classes begin Tuesday, March 7th, at 2:00 p.m. The cost of the class is $10. Please contact Teresa Hatfield at the Meadowlark Extension District to reserve your place in the class at 785-364-4125 or thatfield@ksu.edu.
