n February of 2022, ClintonMcNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director, asked the Atchison City Commission to replace the Lift Station Pumpat 17thand Harper. Wastewater personnel have been experiencing trouble with the 1983-vintagelift station at 17thand Harper Drive. They identified a critical issue in which failure was imminent. Thepump casing had worn thin over the years and could rupture.If that were to happen it was probable that raw sewage would end up into the nearby golf course pond.
Rebuilding the pump, if possible, would have been a temporary solution due to the age of the rest of the equipment. The optimal solution wasto replace the pump, motor, controls, check valves, etc. After trying to get three bids the staff was only able to get on vendorto submit pricing. Fortunately, the city has anestablishedworking history with thevendor.
The request for authorizing the hire of Smith & Loveless for the replacement of a sewage lift pump and controls in the amount of $64,005with budget authority up to $70,000 for miscellaneous installation costs. Depending onthe amount of the retrofitting required, there may have been a subsequent authorization request for this project.
At Monday’s meeting payment authorization for the final cost of Harper Lift Station replacement was requested in the amount of $72,140.50. Smith & Loveless paymentfor the pump stationwas authorized for $64,005 and$8,135.50 was authorized for C&B Equipment for the installation of the pump station.
The city commission passed the request unanimously.
