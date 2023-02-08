Atchison Logo
Courtesy photo

n February of 2022, Clinton McNemee, Public Works and Utilities Director, asked the Atchison City Commission to replace the Lift Station Pump at 17th and Harper. Wastewater personnel have been experiencing trouble with the 1983-vintage lift station at 17th and Harper Drive. They identified a critical issue in which failure was imminent. The pump casing had worn thin over the years and could rupture. If that were to happen it was probable that raw sewage would end up into the nearby golf course pond. 

Rebuilding the pump, if possible, would have been a temporary solution due to the age of the rest of the equipment. The optimal solution was to replace the pump, motor, controls, check valves, etc. After trying to get three bids the staff was only able to get on vendor to submit pricing. Fortunately, the city has an established working history with the vendor. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.