 

Friday, July 15 

- 7PM - Lakefest 2022 

Warnock Lake 

Saturday, July 16 

- 7:30AM – 2K/8K Fun Run-Walk 

YMCA 

- 8AM-noon – Amelia Earhart Airport 

Pancake breakfast 

- Friday 10AM-4PM; Saturday 9AM-4PM; Sunday 12PM-4PM 

Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum open 

- 9AM – Benedictine College 

Breakfast with the Books 

- Friday 9AM-5PM; Saturday 9AM-4PM; Sunday 9AM-5PM 

Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum 

- 10:30AM, Benedictine College, O’Malley Auditorium 

“Women Overcoming Adversity” Speakers Symposium 

- 12PM, Benedictine College 

Pioneering Achievement Award Luncheon 

- 1-4PM, Trinity Episcopal Church 

Historical Church Tours 

-3pm, Atchison Art & Cultural Center 

Vanished: Amelia Earhart with Chris Williamson 

Downtown - Activities 

- Children’s Activities / 10AM-$PM, Commercial Street 

- Happy Birthday, Amelia!/ 11AM-noon 

- Food, Crafts & Music/ 10AM-4PM 

- “White Wings and Wheels” Car Show/10AM-4PM 

- Music on the Riverfront/ 4pm-11:30PM 

- Evening Aerobatic Performances/ 7:55PM 

- “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks Show 

