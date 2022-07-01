Friday, July 15
- 7PM - Lakefest 2022
Warnock Lake
Saturday, July 16
- 7:30AM – 2K/8K Fun Run-Walk
YMCA
- 8AM-noon – Amelia Earhart Airport
Pancake breakfast
- Friday 10AM-4PM; Saturday 9AM-4PM; Sunday 12PM-4PM
Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum open
- 9AM – Benedictine College
Breakfast with the Books
- Friday 9AM-5PM; Saturday 9AM-4PM; Sunday 9AM-5PM
Amelia Earhart Birthplace Museum
- 10:30AM, Benedictine College, O’Malley Auditorium
“Women Overcoming Adversity” Speakers Symposium
- 12PM, Benedictine College
Pioneering Achievement Award Luncheon
- 1-4PM, Trinity Episcopal Church
Historical Church Tours
-3pm, Atchison Art & Cultural Center
Vanished: Amelia Earhart with Chris Williamson
Downtown - Activities
- Children’s Activities / 10AM-$PM, Commercial Street
- Happy Birthday, Amelia!/ 11AM-noon
- Food, Crafts & Music/ 10AM-4PM
- “White Wings and Wheels” Car Show/10AM-4PM
- Music on the Riverfront/ 4pm-11:30PM
- Evening Aerobatic Performances/ 7:55PM
- “Concert in the Sky” Fireworks Show
