Atchison County FCE Council held its meeting on Monday, Nov. 4, at Paolucci’s.
Nine members attended the event led by FCE Council President Carol Lintner. Members participated in roll call by answering the prompt, “Tell us a little about yourself.”
Some FCE members in our area are recovering from various events, including surgery and an auto accident. Members circulated “thinking of you” cards on their behalf.
Four Atchison County FCE members will be receiving recognition for their years of membership. These members include:
Carol Pennington, for 10 years of service;
Virginia Foley, for 15 years of service;
Charlotte Rathert, for 25 years of service;
and Charlene Gigstad, for completing 65 years of FCE involvement.
The FCE Council commends these members for their years of dedication to our community.
The Council has elected officers for the coming year. Mary Lou Bowen will serve as president for 2020; Carol Lintner will become vice president; and Evelyn Lorenz will service as secretary-treasurer.
Final plans were made to attend the Northeast Area District Meeting on Thursday, Nov. 7, in Manhattan, where Lessons for 2020 were expected to be previewed, and the Heart of FCE nominees were voted on. Both FCE units of Achison County reported having interesting events this past month, consisting of trips to Leavenworth and Nortonville.
The next Council meeting will be a Christmas brunch, set for 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Paolucci’s Banquet Room. For more information, call Evelyn Lorenz at 913-360-3193.
Hospital Auxiliary board convenes
The Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Oct. 9, with 21 members present. The committees reported all is doing fine, although the auxiliary really could use more volunteers.
The Sunflower Gift Shop has been decorated for all; the annual Bazaar and Bake Sale event is set for Friday, Nov. 22, in the hospital breezeway. The “Books R Fun” sale will take pace on Wednesday, Nov. 20, and Thursday, Nov. 21, in the breezeway. The books make wonderful Christmas gifts.
The nominating committed selected the following members to serve as officers for next year:
Sandy Green, board president
Kay Greenly, vice president
Dorothy Pickman, recording secretary
Marlene Gellings, corresponding secretary
Jeanne Durkin, treasurer.
A motion to accept the slate of nominees carried. The next Atchison Hospital Auxiliary Blood Drive took place on Nov. 8 at First Baptist Church. This meeting ended with all members receiving their annual flu vaccines.
A motion to adjourn was made and carried. For more information, call the hospital at 913-367-2131.
