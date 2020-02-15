Flood future

Nati Harnik | Associated Press

As farmers proceed with operations for the 2020 planting season, a key question remains: How often will floods like those in 2011 and 2019 occur, and what can we do to adapt when high water returns?

 Nati Harnik | Associated Press

Flood future story ... 6 jumping to 10

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.