Combines are once again crawling across the countryside, with grain trucks shuttling on endless trips, meaning the fall harvest is in full swing across the Midwest.
Extreme conditions and intermittent precipitation created a tumultuous growing season, but quiet weather throughout harvest has, so far, allowed hasty progress.
A week ago, the National Agricultural Statistics Service reported that Kansas farmers had crossed the midway point on the corn harvest, with 51% of the crop cut, putting this year’s harvest ahead of schedule.
Brown County Kansas Extension agent Matt Young shared that in Brown County, harvest has stayed well ahead of schedule, with the lack of rain keeping farmers in the fields.
The U.S. Drought Monitor Map shows the current drought spreading through the Midwest, affecting Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska and Iowa, along with other states throughout the country.
The effects have been felt widespread throughout Kansas, which has seen the drought reach across nearly 99% of the state. Before the lack of precipitation spread across the area, planting season had its own difficulties, as heavy rains provided plenty of moisture for local fields, but kept farmers away longer than expected.
“Dry weather showed up as crops were putting on,” said Young, noting this led to smaller kernels than normal and not as much fill, with soybeans showing fewer beans in the pod than normal.
The early rains and summer drought were rough on crops, but what Young called “timely rains” helped keep many fields from failing.
Young qualified the crop across the local area as slightly below average, saying that yields are down a little bit across the northeast Kansas county. Returns to this point in the year may not have reached the heights of the strong 2021 crop, but have not been the disaster that many farmers across the drought-riddled Midwest may be facing this year.
