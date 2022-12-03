After a lackluster 2021-22 season, Maur Hill-Mount Academy enters this year with a fairly optimistic outlook on what the program can do.
The main reason for higher expectations is the players returning for the Ravens who have significant experience
“We’re really optimistic and excited with the returners from last year,” Head Coach Luke Noll said. “We’re excited about our freshmen group, and it’s nice to have this much experience coming back.”
The top leaders for the Ravens are projected to be the three returning seniors in Scarlett Begley, Hannah Kocour, and Norah Koechner.
“We have a lot of girls who are expecting things out of, but it’ll start with our three seniors,” Noll said.
Begley said she tries to be a source of upbeat and positive energy for the team.
“I try to invite everyone in and just try to bring positive energy to the team even if it’s not always super positive just have constrictive things to say to someone,” Begley said.
Junior Bethany Urban will also be entering her third season as a starter.
Noll expects the team to have a more well-rounded offensive attack after being mainly a guard-reliant team last season.
“We think we’re going to be a lot more balanced than we were last year where we were perimeter-oriented,” Noll said. “This season we feel like we have some strengths on the inside as well and will help us be more balanced than in years past which is really exciting.”
Noll said he thinks there will be plenty of parody in the Northeastern conference as well.
“I think our league could be really wild this year,” Noll said. “I mean I think any given night if anybody plays well they can win or keep it close. Effingham and Jackson Heights have been up there for several years now, and that still may be the case, but I think a lot of teams can win on any given night.”
