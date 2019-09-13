Nobody has to convince Mississippi State's Joe Moorhead or Kansas State counterpart Chris Klieman that the teams they will be facing Saturday will be well-coached and assignment-sound.
They know each other's paths to major college football quite well.
Just a few years ago, Moorhead was head coach at Fordham, a program in the Football Championship Subdivision. He also had a long stint at lower-level Georgetown and stops at Akron and UConn before he parlayed a job as the offensive coordinator at Penn State into the Mississippi State gig.
While Moorhead was taking Fordham to three straight FCS playoffs, Klieman was winning four national championships in five years as the head coach at North Dakota State.
In other words, don't say anything disparaging about the division formerly known as I-AA.
"I don't want to say 'took a similar path,'" Moorhead said of Klieman, "but he really did a great job at the FCS level. He has the third-highest winning percentage among all active NCAA head coaches and has won 23 straight games, so that's pretty impressive."
Not that what Moorhead has done in Starkville is unimpressive.
He went 8-5 in his first season on the sideline, including a 31-10 rout at Kansas State in then-coach Bill Snyder's last season with the Wildcats. The Bulldogs wound up reaching the Outback Bowl, and have kept the momentum going with a pair of wins to start this season.
"Kansas State had a great opportunity early on," Klieman said of last year's game in Manhattan, "but just wasn't able to capitalize on some things. It's a game that we're watching, but systematically some of the things have changed. So, we aren't putting all of our emphasis into that.
"We're looking at more of these first couple games," Klieman added. "With what they are doing, obviously, they are looking at more our first two games rather than last year as well."
The Wildcats trounced Nicholls and Bowling Green to start the season, but this will be their first big test of Klieman's tenure.
