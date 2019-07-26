Hannah Lynn Corpstein of Atchison and Alexander Eugene Cox of Linwood are engaged to be wed on Saturday, Aug. 3. Hannah is the daughter of Pete and Anne Corpstein.
Hannah is a crop adjuster with Pro Ag. Alex is the son of Jodi Cox and the late David Cox. Alex is a pipeline operator for Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline.
Hannah and Alex will be getting married at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19384 234th Rd in rural Atchison County. They invite friends to a reception, dinner and dance to be held at 6 p.m. on the day of their wedding in a tent on church grounds.
