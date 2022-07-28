If you’re having an outdoor wedding, there are several things to consider when planning for the big day.
Choosing a venue is key. While that beautiful gazebo by the lake or arbor in the field is picturesque, what’s the backup if there’s a thunderstorm? Look around the venue, both inside and out, to see if the space can accommodate a last-minute ceremony change to indoors.
Since Brent and Ernestina Stanley purchased Timber Ridge Event Center in Amazonia, Missouri, less than a year ago, they’ve had to move two weddings indoors due to the weather.
“(Our weddings) are 99% outdoors,” said Ernestina Stanley. “We usually watch the weather all week, clicking on our weather app every day on our phones.”
She said brides can get anxious about their upcoming wedding, so the venue owners try not to say anything about changing plans unless absolutely necessary.
“We have that initial conversation about weather, at what point do you not want to be outside,” Stanley said. “We have umbrellas, a canopy for the DJ so there’s a sound system outside. Some people don’t mind if it’s just sprinkling. They just want to be outside.”
Behind the scenes, Stanley said her team sets up other areas indoors without the couple necessarily knowing they’re preparing for the worst-case scenario. The Stanleys own the event center at 14618 K Highway with Travis and Kim Lawson.
Another important step is picking a date. Sometimes the right time of year can better accommodate an outdoor wedding.
“A lot of time, couples just have to pick a date that’s available (because of being booked out),” Stanley said.
While some may wonder why a couple would choose a wedding date during a bad weather season, Stanley said sometimes it’s the only time that was available.
“There’s not a lot you can do about the weather so just relax and go with it,” she said. “Just kind of enjoy it as is. It didn’t go as planned but it turned out fine.”
Most couples spend months, even a year, preparing for the big day. Lots of details go into wedding colors, décor, dresses, flowers and even seating charts. But if it’s an outdoor event, there should be a backup plan in place.
The list of things to do includes: create the backup plan in advance, write it down, know your venue’s accommodations, reserve a tent, provide umbrellas for guests, keep your guests comfortable and consider buying wedding insurance.
