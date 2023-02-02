David and I have had a very good group of folks gathering at the Northeast Kansas Heritage complex on Wednesday nights to discuss land leasing issues. I’ve been working on the pasture lease presentation, and it seems a topic to be worthy of discussion in the news column this week as well. A factor that is very specific to pasture rental arrangements is stocking rate, so let’s take a look and see if your rate, or maybe your mindset, might need a tweak.

One thing that always seems to surprise me is the way different people talk about stocking rates. Head per pasture, acres per head, pairs for the season, pounds of grazing animal per acre, etc… That said, sometimes the discussion needs to start by defining the unit of measure so both parties are speaking the same language. The best “standard” would be to use Animal Units (AU) which equates to 1000 pounds of grazing animal. This lets us move between species and classes of livestock within species using Animal Unit Equivalents (AUEs). For example: AUEs are calculated at these levels: yearling lamb - 0.15, yearling steer - 0.60 or horse - 1.25.

