President George Washington

A statue of George Washington stands in front of Federal Hall National Memorial in 2020 in New York. Washington took the oath of office as the nation's first president, April 30, 1789, at the site. 

 Associated Press

The 27 million people who watched President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Feb. 7, 2023, witnessed the spectacle of a family divided, with boos and cheers perfectly arranged along party lines.

Are political parties getting in the way of the nation's well-being? For the approximately 40% of those polled in January 2023 by the Gallup Organization who say they are neither Democrats nor Republicans, but independent, as well as any viewers of the State of the Union speech, the answer is likely "yes."

