When I face loss, terrorism, death, and other such tragedies, my first reaction is fear. When I hear about mass shootings, wars, gross injustices, and gang violence, I am fearful. I feel helpless and defenseless in the face of so much evil.
That is why I need to hear Jesus’ words, “Do not be afraid” often and let them sink deep into my being. The command “do not be afraid” appears exactly 365 times in the Bible, more than any other command we hear from God, the prophets and Jesus. Since God created us, God knows well our human emotions and how fear can overwhelm us. That’s why God keeps telling us not to let our hearts be troubled and not to let them be afraid.
The disciples had to learn this too. They had put all their hopes in Jesus, believing he would free them from the tyranny of the Romans as well as make them part of his kingdom. But when he tells them of his imminent death, they are overcome with fear. “Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not let them be afraid,” Jesus says to them (John 14:27). Can they believe him when all their hopes are crumbling?
What about us? Our planet is suffering from pollution, holes in the ozone layer, and myriads of natural disasters such as floods, droughts and forest fires. We feel helpless in the face of global warming, deforestaton, and numerous environmental crises. Human activity is threatening thousands of life forms with possible extinction. Can the earth continue to survive our violence? What if our earth becomes uninhabitable? Scientific evidence is terrifying. Yet Jesus tells us, “Do not be afraid.” Can we believe those words in the face of possible annihilation?
When I am afraid I look to courageous people who have overcome fear with heroic acts of love, people who have heard Jesus’ words and trust in the Holy Spirit. I think of Bishop Oscar Romero and Mahatma Gandhi. Oscar Romero, knowing that his standing with the poor put his life in danger, was able to say: “My life has been threatened many times. I have to confess that, as a Christian, I do not believe in death without resurrection. If they kill me, I will rise again in the Salvadoran people.”
Mahatma Gandhi is known for his deep commitment to nonviolence. Yet he had to work hard to overcome fear. As a young lawyer he was so paralyzed by fear he could not speak in public. He soon realized that if he intended to work for non-violence and against racism, he would have to overcome his fears. For the rest of his life, he prayed every day to live free from fear. “I will not live in fear. I will fear only God, and so I will love everyone and seek God in everyone.” He became so fearless he called for India’s independence from Britain, spent six years in prison, faced countless death threats, and anticipated his assassination with calmness and forgiveness of his assassin.
When the apostles let go of their fear, they were able to face death, which for many of them would be a cruel martyrdom. If we listen to Jesus and refuse to live in trepidation, our fears too will vanish. We will gain the strength, the grace, the faith we need to follow Jesus wherever he leads us. It won’t be easy, but the Spirit will be with us. “Do not be afraid.” “Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not let them be afraid.”
