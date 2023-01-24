logo

Demolition of five homes was presented to the Atchison city commissioners at their last meeting. The structures were shown and a date of March 6th was established as the final public hearing.  

The meeting will take place at the regular meeting of the governing body of the city of Atchison, at its regular meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the city commission room, second floor of City Hall, 515 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, Kansas. Owners, their agents, heirs, any lien holders of record and other persons affected by certain structures herein described may appear and show cause why such structure should or should not be condemned as dangerous or hazardous structures and ordered repaired or demolish at that time. 

