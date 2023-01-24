Demolition offive homes was presented to the Atchison city commissioners at their last meeting. The structures were shown anda date of March 6thwasestablishedas the final public hearing.
The meeting will take place at the regular meeting of the governing body of the city of Atchison, at its regular meeting beginning at 4:30 p.m. at the city commission room, second floor of City Hall, 515 Kansas Avenue, Atchison, Kansas. Owners, their agents, heirs, any lien holders of record and other persons affected by certainstructures herein described mayappearand show cause why such structure should or should not becondemnedas dangerous or hazardous structures and ordered repaired or demolishat that time.
The fire chief, building inspector and public works director have inspected each home and have determined that the structures areunsecured, unsafe or in dangerous condition.
The properties listed are:
The first home is 1016 Kansas Ave. (Lots 7 and 8, Block 34, L.C. Challis Addition).
Top Videos
The home at 1036 Laramie St. (The East 45 feet of Lot 4 BlockLettered“N”, old Atchison, an addition to the city ofAtchison).
House at 200 E. Riley St., commonly known as 200 Riley St. (Lot 7, Block 110, in old Atchison, an additionto the city of Atchison,AtchisonCounty, Kansas).
House at 717 SSt. (Lot 11, and the East One-half of Lot 12, Block 8, south Atchison, an addition to the city of Atchison, Atchison County, Kansas).
House and shed at 723 Washington St. (Lots numbered one (1) and two (2), in block numbered one hundred five(105), in the city of Atchison “OldAtchison”, Atchison County, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.