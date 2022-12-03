Atchison County Community High School wrestling coach Cody Kramer is excited with what he sees on the mat with the program heading into the season.
“This is definitely the most excited I’ve been going into a season with everyone we have returning from girls to boys,” Kramer said. “This will be the deepest team we’ve had and the most quality wrestlers we have.”
Kramer said his team will even have enough good wrestling talent to bring a full team out to meets.
“That’s really exciting especially for a small school being able to fill most of the weight classes,” Kramer said.
One of the standout returners is junior Hannah Simmers who won a match at state last season.
“We look for her to jump levels and medal in the state this season,” Kramer said.
Top Videos
The other two important returners are a pair of seniors Bricen Lee and Connor Simmers who both qualified for state last season as well.
In total, the Tigers have seven senior state qualifiers coming back this season.
“We return seven state qualifiers so we look for all of them to get a medal this year,” Kramer said.
Kramer said his program is confident in the preparations and dedication they have put in during the offseason.
“We had a great offseason program with having some camp up in Iowa this summer,” Kramer said. “We call our philosophy Tiger style and that is just trying to be as excellent as possible in practices and everything. That’s the motto we try to live by in our program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.