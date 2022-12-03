ACCHS girls

Submitted photo

ACCHS wrestler Hannah Simmers takes sixth in a Championship bracket at the Washburn Rural Girls Tournament.

 Submitted photo

Atchison County Community High School wrestling coach Cody Kramer is excited with what he sees on the mat with the program heading into the season.

“This is definitely the most excited I’ve been going into a season with everyone we have returning from girls to boys,” Kramer said. “This will be the deepest team we’ve had and the most quality wrestlers we have.”

