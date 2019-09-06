DEAR ABBY, I am a 47-year-old woman, married to the love of my life for seven years. Three years ago, my husband’s cousin and her mother told him they didn’t like me and didn’t want me around. I only found out about it two years ago.
I feel humiliated, and it’s uncomfortable for me to be around any of them now. I don’t get invited most of the time, and that’s OK with my husband! I want him to address and resolve it, but he hasn’t and won’t. In addition, we have had some major marital issues.
I want him to stand up for me, for us and for our marriage. I haven’t done anything wrong, but I feel like I’m being punished because he won’t take a stand. He and his family have swept the whole thing under the rug for so long that neither of us knows what to do next. Please kindly advise.
— CAST ASIDE IN TEXAS
DEAR CAST ASIDE, You say you and your husband have had major marital issues. Did the two of you receive counseling to resolve them, or were they, too, swept under the rug? I think some sessions with a licensed marriage and family counselor might be helpful.
I am not saying your husband should fight your battles for you, but ignoring this problem is not helping your marriage. He has to find the courage to tell these relatives that if they have a problem with you, they should address it with you. If he doesn’t, you should approach them directly.
He should have told his aunt and his cousin the two of you are a team three years ago. If he doesn’t have enough starch in his spine to do that, it will eventually destroy your marriage.
Man is hurt by puppy’s rejection
DEAR ABBY, My boyfriend, “Marcus,” and I recently adopted an adorable rescue puppy, “Daisy.” She was supposed to be mostly my boyfriend’s dog because I work a demanding full-time job, and I have a cat that lives with us. Marcus has always been a dog person, but I enjoy them, too.
The problem is, Daisy has taken a liking to me. When I’m home, she follows me everywhere. I suspect, due to her behavior, that she may have been mistreated by men previously, but nonetheless, Marcus is extremely hurt. He won’t take her outside if I’m home, and he doesn’t try to play with her or train her. Every time she rejects him in any way, he takes it personally.
We signed Daisy up for a puppy training class. He participated for about five minutes before giving up and handing me the leash during the first lesson. How do I get my boyfriend to stop taking our puppy’s behavior so personally? I should note, we went through this when my cat didn’t like him at first, but they are on good terms now.
— PET PROBLEM IN WASHINGTON
DEAR PROBLEM, It has been my experience that dogs respond more positively to the person who regularly feeds, exercises and plays with them and shows them affection, than to a partner who remains passive. The more Marcus withdraws from Daisy, the more pronounced her attachment to you will become. Urge him to discuss this with the dog trainer, so perhaps the situation can be put right.
Caveat,
If this is the way your boyfriend reacts to perceived rejection, I’d think twice about starting a family with him if I were you.
New job triggers memories of violent sexual assault
DEAR ABBY, A couple of years ago, I was working as a certified nursing assistant in a nursing home. One day, I decided to stay beyond my usual evening shift into the night shift, as I had a few times before. While working the night shift, I was violently sexually assaulted by a fellow CNA. The incident caused me to be so traumatized that I quit that job within the next few days.
Although I reported the co-worker to my boss, they did next to nothing about it. I also reported him to the police, but as far as I know, nothing has been done. I moved on to doing in-home care and then to an assisted living facility.
I have recently taken a higher-paying CNA position in another nursing home. This nursing home has so many similarities to the former one that I find myself having anxiety attacks, flashbacks and the feeling of constantly having to watch my back. I’m extremely uncomfortable here and constantly feel afraid to go to work. My husband has a hard time understanding the effects of such a traumatizing event, so I have a difficult time getting sympathy from him.
I really want to quit this job. I’m under so much mental and emotional stress that I feel like it’s ruining me. At the same time, we need the money, and I wonder if I should just push through and stick with it. If I quit, I’m afraid my husband won’t fully understand why I couldn’t just stay at the job, and it may cause conflict as well as financial stress. Should I quit and find a place that’s less of a trigger or stick it out?
— WORN DOWN IN WASHINGTON
DEAR WORN DOWN, You should have received counseling after your assault to help you get past these triggers, which even if you quit this job may continue to occur in other environments. Before making this decision, please consult a licensed therapist who specializes in treating patients who suffer from PTSD.
Although my impulse is to advise you to quit “stat,” because of your husband’s inability to understand what you have gone through, a mental health professional may be able to help him understand why you may need to work in in-home care or an assisted living facility rather than for this employer.
Longtime friend is ghosted twice
DEAR ABBY, After 47 years of friendship, my friend ghosted me. This had never happened before, so I was left feeling very confused and sad. A year later, I accidentally dialed her number, and she answered. We talked as if no time had passed.
She told me I had hurt her feelings. It wasn’t intentional, and I apologized. Some time later, she told me she’d call me back, but she didn’t. I clearly recall our last conversation, and I didn’t say anything that would’ve hurt her.
It has been two years, and I haven’t attempted to contact her since. Should I reach out to her again or consider this friendship over?
— HURTING, TOO, IN DALLAS
DEAR HURTING, This friendship has run its course, for whatever reason. However, abrupt changes in personality and behavior can be a symptom of serious illness in older people. In light of the fact that you have known this woman for nearly 50 years, and you still care about her, you might want to check with one of her relatives to be sure she’s all right.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Write Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.