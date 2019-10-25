DEAR ABBY, My aunt is a perfectionist who loves hosting get-togethers at her house once a week. I love being at home on a day off, so I can get chores done around the house and catch up on rest. I feel like I’m suffocating when she insists on including me, because it is time away from my home on a Sunday or a holiday.
When I attend, I feel like I’m really there to do the behind-the-scenes things, like dishes, trash, etc., and I don’t get to relax, visit and enjoy the get-togethers. If I don’t attend or I protest in any way, she gets really upset.
I don’t know how to achieve a win-win for both of us. My aunt has a big heart and loves entertaining people. I’m an introvert, and I’m definitely not an entertainer. Being around people makes me feel overwhelmed, where it revitalizes her. Please help.
— UNCOMFORTABLE IN THE MIDWEST
DEAR UNCOMFORTABLE, Explain your feelings to your aunt exactly as you have to me. If she’s as big-hearted as you say, she should understand and let you off the hook without becoming “really upset.” From where I sit, you are being treated less as a guest than as a one-person, free kitchen and cleanup crew. You have the right to spend your holidays and weekends exactly as you wish, just as she does.
Woman confesses love for married man
DEAR ABBY, I recently confessed my feelings to a married man after a year of liking him. We have known each other for five years. I ignored the signs of his interest in me until this past year. He hasn’t even been married a year yet, but he gives me attention and flirts with me.
After I told him how I felt, he didn’t tell me where he stood with it, didn’t shut me down or tell me he feels the way I do. But he did hug me four days later, something he has never done before. What do I do in a situation like this? I can’t let these feelings go.
— LETTING GO IN THE WEST
DEAR LETTING GO, What you do in a situation like this is stop chasing a married man. You knew him for four years before his wedding. During that time he not only never asked you out, he courted and married someone else. For your sake, you had better find a way to let those feelings go or channel them elsewhere, because what you want is not going to happen and will keep you from finding someone who is available.
Family feuds over leftover GoFundMe money
DEAR ABBY, My husband was terminally ill when a GoFundMe account was set up on Facebook to help raise money for his expenses. He has since passed away, and after the medical expenses were paid, there’s still quite a bit of money left over. My question is, who does that money belong to? My mother-in-law says the money should be split between me and my stepdaughter. I think the money belongs only to me. Please comment.
— MARIA IN CALIFORNIA
DEAR MARIA, Please accept my sympathy for the loss of your husband. Before grabbing the money, ask yourself what your husband would want. Would there be any reason not to share it with his daughter? If the answer to that question is no, then listen to your mother-in-law and do as she suggests.
Matchmaker friend now tries to drive couple apart
DEAR ABBY, I recently started a romantic relationship with “Doug,” a guy I have been chasing for a while. My friend “Cassie” helped to set us up, and I am grateful. Doug and I talk every night and are very close.
Cassie has a reputation for being a flirt, but I didn’t think much of it. As the months have progressed, I notice her talking to my boyfriend more often. I’m OK with her being friendly, but when she hugs him or tries to always sit next to him, it makes me uncomfortable. I’m scared she’s trying to come between us. Recently she told me that she thinks he’s cute.
She’s always telling me I’m too good for him or I need someone who understands me better. Doug tells me that Cassie is giving me strange looks and telling him that I’m too good for him. I am flattered that she thinks this, but I am scared about her true motivations.
— NERVOUS IN NORTH CAROLINA
DEAR NERVOUS, Stop feeling flattered. Cassie’s motivation may be she’s sorry she fixed you up with Doug because he has begun looking more and more appealing to her. It appears she is trying to manipulate you and Doug into breaking up, and that’s not friendship.
Tell her you and Doug are happy together, you’re not “too good” for him and you understand each other very well. Tell her to back off and stop flirting with your boyfriend, and if she doesn’t, recognize it’s time to distance yourself.
Couple’s anniversaries go by unmarked by grown sons
DEAR ABBY, I have three grown sons we don’t see often. They’re married or live with a girlfriend, and they work a lot. I understand they have their own lives, but it seems their partners’ families take priority over us. I feel bad about it, but I understand that this is just how it is.
We feel unimportant in their lives. When our anniversary comes around, they don’t bother to acknowledge it. (They do acknowledge our birthdays.) I always make sure I don’t miss an occasion by calling or sending a card. When the one couple needs something (like money), they always call. I feel if we disappeared, they wouldn’t notice. Our anniversary is the tip of the iceberg. All the rest I can let go of.
How can I tell them how much it hurts without sounding like a whiner? I’m not asking for much more than an unsolicited “Happy Anniversary.” Our “golden” one is coming up soon. Some people’s kids give them parties for such a special occasion. I’m actually embarrassed. We do have a life. We travel. But a little acknowledgment from our kids would be a big morale-booster. Advice?
— LET DOWN IN THE WEST
DEAR LET DOWN, Your adult children are not mind readers. They appear to be very much centered on themselves and their own lives. TELL them how hurt you are when they overlook your anniversaries. If nothing changes, the next time you are hit up for money, say no. If you do, it may lessen their sense of entitlement, which would be doing them a bigger favor than dispensing dough like an ATM machine.
