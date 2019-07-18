A 26-year-old Atchison man released from jail earlier this month for failure to appear is back behind bars following his arrest Wednesday involving a threat made with a handgun.
Christopher D. Edwards faces charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon related to a prior firearm offense, both are felony offenses and possession of marijuana, a second offense, a misdemeanor. Formal charges were filed Thursday, July 18 in Atchison County District Court.
Atchison police officers apprehended Edwards July 17 for aggravated assault, criminal in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance that appeared to be synthetic marijuana. Police say the officers responded within minutes after a 32-year-old male reported an acquaintance threatened him with a gun before 11 a.m. July, 17 in a parking lot in the 900 block of Division Street.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson said it’s alleged the suspect, identified as Edwards, uttered some threatening remarks and threatened the victim with a gun and then left the area in a vehicle. Police located the vehicle and Edwards a short time later, Wilson said. Police recovered a handgun and the pot.
The reports were forwarded to Atchison County Attorney Sherri Becker. Becker subsequently filed the complaint following her review of the arrest reports. Charges were announced Thursday in district court. Edwards' next appointment is for the 1 p.m. criminal docket on Monday, July 22 in district court.
Atchison County Jail log information indicated Edwards remained incarcerated as of late Thursday afternoon.
The jail log also shows Edwards was booked on July 3 into the jail after a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper arrested him on a FTA warrant issued from Atchison Municipal Court. Edwards bailed out of jail on July after a $200 cash bond was posted. A July 12 bond appearance was set on district court calendar.
However, on that particular day a bench warrant for a FTA was put into effect because Edwards was absent for the criminal docket.
Edwards’ previous felony convictions include theft of a firearm in 2016, and a 2010 conviction for unlawful voluntary sexual relations that involved fondling a child younger than 16 years of age, according to information obtained from the Kansas Criminal Justice System.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.