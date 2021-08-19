Atchison county farmers are invited to attend the crop production meeting and tour on Wednesday, August 25. This will be an early morning gathering with a breakfast and presentation on fertility needs of crops with higher priced fertilizers. We’ll start at the Lancaster City Building. Participants can come for breakfast between 7:30 and 8:15 and then hear the educational session by K-State’s fertility specialist Dorivar Ruiz-Diaz at 8:30. The corn plot on Charlie Schletzbaum and soybean plot on Phil Halling can viewed after the meeting.
We do encourage farmers to attend this educational program as it is an excellent opportunity to visit with your neighbors and to hear from K-State agronomist on the 2021 crop.
Still Time for Salad Garden
Plant salad crops such as lettuce, radishes, spinach, turnips, mustard and other greens now for a fall harvest. Cooler nights make this ideal to try a fall salad garden. Plant slightly deeper than you did in the spring. Water frequently (if needed) until seedlings start to emerge — which should be fast with our warmer soils. Reduce watering frequency after plants emerge.
Fair
The Atchison County Fair has been completed and I do want to compliment those exhibitors that brought displays or participated in some part of the fair. People come to the fair to see exhibits and to see their friends. I do want to thank the Globe for doing stories about the fair and sharing pictures of the many activities.
I especially like to see the cooperation shown by youth helping others and adults interacting with 4-Hers. It was great temperatures for the fair and most everything ran smoothly. The fair board and different departments of the fair are needing volunteers and helpers as they look to another fair. If you would like to become involved, please to contact fair board president, Joe Taliaferro.
I would encourage those wanting to exhibit at next years’ fair to start even now to plan what you can share.
When Are Apples Ready to Pick?
Some gardeners would like to harvest apples early. Though nearly maturing apples can ripen off the tree, there must be a certain level of maturity for this to happen. Here are some guides to help you decide when to pick your apples.
Color change: As apples mature, the skin color in areas of the stem and the calyx basin at the bottom of the apple turns from an immature green to a light-yellow color. Some apples will develop a red skin color before they are ripe, so this is not a reliable indication of maturity.
Flavor: This is a good guide if you are familiar with the apples you have and know how they should taste. Even if you do not know the characteristic flavor of the kind of apple you have, you can still sample slices of a few apples and decide if they have a sweet flavor. If they are not ready to harvest, they will taste starchy or immature. If apples have already fallen and taste a bit
starchy, store them for a period to see if they become sweeter.
Flesh color: As apples mature and starches change to sugars, the flesh changes from very light green to white.
Seed color: The seeds of most apples change from light green to brown as the fruit ripens. This indicator should be combined with other changes since it is not absolute. The flavor of the apples, the change in color of the stem and calyx basins and flesh color are important in deciding if apples are ready to harvest.
Pear Harvest
Pears should not be allowed to ripen on the tree. They should be picked while still firm and ripened after harvest. Tree-ripened fruits are often of poor quality because of the development of grit cells and the browning and softening of the inner flesh. Commercial growers determine the best time to harvest pears by measuring the decrease in fruit firmness as the fruit matures. This varies with growing conditions and variety.
Home gardeners can use these indicators:
1. A change in the fruit ground color from a dark green to light green or yellowish green. The ground color is the "background" color of the fruit.
2. Fruit should part easily from the branch when it is lifted up and twisted.
3. Corking over of lenticels. Lenticels are the "breathing pores" of the fruit. They start out as a white to greenish white color and turn brown due to corking as the fruit nears maturity. They look like brown “specks” on the fruit.
4. Development of characteristic pear aroma and taste of sampled fruit. Pears ripen in one to three weeks after harvest if held at 60 to 65 degrees F. They can then be canned or preserved. If you wish to store some for ripening later, fresh-picked fruit should be placed in cold storage at 29 to 31 degrees F and 90 percent humidity. Ripen small amounts as needed by moving them to a warmer location and holding them at 60 to 65 degrees F. Storing at too high a temperature (75 degrees F and higher) will result in the fruit breaking down without ripening.
