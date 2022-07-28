One of the most popular trends in weddings is the expansion of the traditional reception beer into a larger piece of the theme of the event.
The popularity of craft beers and microbreweries continues to explode in the United States, and with more and more aficionados of the hoppy beverage, the desire to share that passion is altering the landscape of the way modern weddings are planned.
For the most fervent of beer-lovers, incorporating the beverage into the theme and decorations can add a unique twist to the proceedings. The Man Registry suggests finding unique coolers that lend to the motif — be it a small boat full of ice to house your cold drinks, or a wheelbarrow or metal bucket, whichever fits your decor. Other options include using stylish beer bottles as part of the centerpieces, homemade labels for bottles and beer-themed groomsman gifts. For the bride, accents of hops in the bridal bouquet lend a subtle touch.
VinePair’s website goes into detail about using beer as the primary beverage at a reception dinner, either by using seasonal selections based on the timing of the wedding, choosing varieties that hold a special meaning or memory or pairing beers to the menu. Serving a pilsner with fish is a popular combination, while a porter matches up with steak nicely and a creamy stout can be served with dessert.
Pairing with food is often thought of in relation to wine, but Morgan Fetters, the head brewmaster at St. Joseph’s River Bluff Brewing, said beer makes for superior pairings.
“Beer pairs better with food than any wine,” said the brewer, citing the carbonation and other details that set beer apart.
Fetters said picking a selection of beers for a reception depends on your budget and what you prefer.
“You need to have some crowd-pleasers,” Fetters said. “Something like a light beer that people are familiar with.”
Sandy Dunes is an unfiltered Belgian ale that Fetters suggested for all palates, while River Cream Ale replicates a German-style lager and Speedliner IPA is an offering for a little wilder taste. If you are into seasonal pairings and have a fall wedding planned, River Bluff released its popular autumn specialty, Arrowhead Red, recently.
However deep you want to delve into the concept of the beer-centric wedding theme, the options abound and depend on your tastes. The area has a wide variety of local brewers to sample and select as you personalize offerings for your special day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.