TROY -- The Doniphan Health Department /Home Health is hosting a Moderna COVID-19 clinic on Wednesday, April 28 at the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health office, 201 South Main Street in Troy. The clinic is by appointment only. Please call 785-985-3591 to schedule an appointment. Persons who receive the vaccine must be able to return for a booster dose at the same time on Wednesday, May 26 at the same office.

