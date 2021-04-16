TROY -- The Doniphan Health Department /Home Health is hosting a Moderna COVID-19 clinic on Wednesday, April 28 at the Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health office, 201 South Main Street in Troy. The clinic is by appointment only. Please call 785-985-3591 to schedule an appointment. Persons who receive the vaccine must be able to return for a booster dose at the same time on Wednesday, May 26 at the same office.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic on tap for Doniphan County
- Atchison Globe
