The Atchison County Fair has been completed and I do want to compliment those exhibitors that brought displays or participated in some part of the fair. People come to the fair to see exhibits and to see their friends. I do want to thank the Globe for doing stories about the fair and sharing pictures of the many activities.
It is gratifying to see the cooperation shown by youth helping other youth and adults interacting with 4-Hers.
While there is competition, I hope the learning from judges and deepening friendships are more important that the ribbon you might have received. As this is my last fair as an extension agent, we do hope we are raising “blue ribbon youth with character and community concern” that is more important than the project ribbon.
Thankfully we missed the hot temperatures during the fair and most everything was “Better Together in Atchison County”. The fair board and different departments of the fair are needing volunteers and helpers as they look to another year. If you would like to become involved, please to contact the extension office or fair board president, Joe Taliaferro.
I would encourage those wanting to exhibit at next years’ fair to start even now to plan what you can share.
Blooming plants
in landscape
As the weather begins to cool this fall, landscaping begins to lose vibrancy, but Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham says you can add interest to your home by planting shrubs this fall or next spring that flower later in the growing season.
He recommends one or more of the following:
Rose of Sharon is a tall shrub that produces single or double flowers. Colors range from white to red, purple or violet, or combinations, depending on the variety.
Crapemyrtle are shrubs or trees. They are not reliably winter hardy in Kansas and often die back to the ground.
“Crapemyrtle flowers on new wood, so plants pruned (or killed) to the ground while dormant in late winter or early spring will bloom later the same year,” Upham said. “Flower color varies from white, pink, to purple or deep red on different plants.”
Bluebeard is also known as blue-spirea, blue-mist shrub, or caryopteris.
It usually is found with blue flowers, but some cultivars have a blue-violet to violet flower color. Plants are usually cut back in late winter or early spring. Flowers are borne on the current season’s growth.
Sweet Autumn clematis is a vigorous vine with large masses of small, white flowers that have a wonderful fragrance. Upham warns that they can easily outgrow their bounds and it is often a good idea to cut it back to the ground in early spring.
Davidiana clematis is a bush-type clematis with small violet-blue flowers. Female plants bear interesting fluffy seed heads into the winter.
PeeGee hydrangeas are coarse with large clusters of white flowers. They can be trained into a tree-like form.
